Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

A summer-like week with sun, wind, and a thunderstorm chance

Temperatures are heating up this week and will approach 90 degrees by the weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

We'll be keeping the sunshine around for the next couple of days after a soggy and gray start to the work week. Temperatures this afternoon will flirt with 80 degrees underneath that bluebird sky. The wind stays light today around 5 to 15 mph as it turns around to the southwest. Sunshine sticks around into Wednesday and the temperature starts to climb. We'll see highs in the mid-80s by tomorrow afternoon. It will be a breezy one though with a sustained wind around 15 to 25 mph and gusts near 35 mph. Hold on to your hats! A chance of showers and thunderstorms fires off on Wednesday night and should clear out by Thursday morning. Best to park the car in the garage on Wednesday night before bed, as hail is a possibility. Thursday will be sunny, mild and breezy. Temperatures will end up in the mid to upper 70s and the wind will gust as high as 30 mph. Mid-80s are expected on Friday afternoon to wrap up the work week. Even hotter as we head into the weekend with highs either side of 90 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: A scientist must be skeptical of anything not physical
19h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Rain and rumbles linger today
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Wet weather moves in later today and into tomorrow
2d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_0579.JPG
Members Only
Local
City of Goodhue to reach out to Goodhue County as police department out of officers
2h ago
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Geothermal Wells
Local
Federal funds could help Rochester build on its $13.2 million downtown energy project
3h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Daniel Aaron Hodde
Local
Rochester man sentenced to 60 days in jail for sexually assaulting teen girl
8h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
William Glenn Steiger
Local
Twice-convicted sex offender sentenced to 9 years for sexual assault of girl
8h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson