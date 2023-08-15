A summer-like week with sun, wind, and a thunderstorm chance

We'll be keeping the sunshine around for the next couple of days after a soggy and gray start to the work week. Temperatures this afternoon will flirt with 80 degrees underneath that bluebird sky. The wind stays light today around 5 to 15 mph as it turns around to the southwest. Sunshine sticks around into Wednesday and the temperature starts to climb. We'll see highs in the mid-80s by tomorrow afternoon. It will be a breezy one though with a sustained wind around 15 to 25 mph and gusts near 35 mph. Hold on to your hats! A chance of showers and thunderstorms fires off on Wednesday night and should clear out by Thursday morning. Best to park the car in the garage on Wednesday night before bed, as hail is a possibility. Thursday will be sunny, mild and breezy. Temperatures will end up in the mid to upper 70s and the wind will gust as high as 30 mph. Mid-80s are expected on Friday afternoon to wrap up the work week. Even hotter as we head into the weekend with highs either side of 90 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.