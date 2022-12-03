SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
A Sunny and Windy Saturday

Wind chills will be in the single digits through the day.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
December 03, 2022 12:00 AM
After the frontal passage last night, temperatures will stay cold in the teens through the afternoon. Wind chills will be below zero to the single digits despite abundant sunshine. We start to warm up tomorrow, with highs back in the 30s for Sunday afternoon. Warming up even a little bit more for Monday, with highs near the freezing mark! Monday is also our next chance of a few flurries, but no significant accumulation is expected.

