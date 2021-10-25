A sunny start to the week
Rain chances come back later this week.
The week starts off with sunshine and temperatures returning to the 50s for highs. On Wednesday rain chances return to the region. This continues until Friday when the sunshine returns. Temperatures will stay consistent in the low to mid 50s for the week.
