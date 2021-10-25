SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

A sunny start to the week

Rain chances come back later this week.

StormTRACKER team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
October 24, 2021 11:00 PM
The week starts off with sunshine and temperatures returning to the 50s for highs. On Wednesday rain chances return to the region. This continues until Friday when the sunshine returns. Temperatures will stay consistent in the low to mid 50s for the week.

