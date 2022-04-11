Read Today's Paper Monday, April 11
A sunny start to the week

Rain moves in for the middle part of the week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
April 11, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Our next rain systems comes in Tuesday afternoon with the breeze picking up as well. Rain continues into Wednesday and temperatures increase into the mid 60s. By Thursday temperatures take a big drop to the mid 30s and snow chances mix in. Friday brings an end to the rain and snow with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s.

