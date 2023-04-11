99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

A very warm week ahead

Rain showers possible by the weekend

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:02 AM

Very warm temperatures will continue across the region this week as an upper level ridge continues to be in place over the Upper Midwest. Mostly clear skies during the day today will be accompanied by a southwesterly wind which may gust upwards of 25 mph this afternoon. Both of these will work to push our high temperatures into the mid-70s this afternoon, and then into the lower-80s for the day on Wednesday.

Warm temperatures will continue for Thursday, but our next system will begin to move towards us by Friday Evening. This will bring the possibility of a few rain showers into the area for Friday Night, and then rain showers will be possible over the weekend. High temperatures will also take a drop back into the 50s by Saturday, and then into the 40s by Sunday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

