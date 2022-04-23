A warm and rainy start to the weekend
Temperatures take a drop going into the new week.
Today will be warm with highs in the low 70s, but with gusty winds and scattered afternoon thundershowers. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy but with highs in the low 50s. The week starts off even cooler with low 40s Monday. Tuesday finally sees the sunshine make a return with highs in the mid 40s.
This trend may be related to climate change, but that is not certain.
Temperatuers will be warm Saturday before a drop off.
Reporting snowfall is hard because measuring snow accurately is not easy.
Today will be a brief break from the clouds and rain, enjoy the sun and spring temps!