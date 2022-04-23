SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
A warm and rainy start to the weekend

Temperatures take a drop going into the new week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
April 23, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be warm with highs in the low 70s, but with gusty winds and scattered afternoon thundershowers. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy but with highs in the low 50s. The week starts off even cooler with low 40s Monday. Tuesday finally sees the sunshine make a return with highs in the mid 40s.

