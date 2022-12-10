A warm weekend!
Highs both today and tomorrow will be in the mid 30s.
This weekend, skies will be mostly cloudy but temperatures will still warm into the mid 30s. The benefit of these cloudy skies will be that temperatures will stay warm in the overnight hours in the 20s. We are continuing to monitor a storm next week that will bring snow, wind, and mixed precipitation to the area. Stay tuned for updates.
After snow this morning, the rest of the weekend temperatures will be above freezing in the afternoon.