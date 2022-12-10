SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A warm weekend!

Highs both today and tomorrow will be in the mid 30s.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 10, 2022 07:53 AM
This weekend, skies will be mostly cloudy but temperatures will still warm into the mid 30s. The benefit of these cloudy skies will be that temperatures will stay warm in the overnight hours in the 20s. We are continuing to monitor a storm next week that will bring snow, wind, and mixed precipitation to the area. Stay tuned for updates.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
