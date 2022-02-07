SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

A warmup is on the way

The week starts off chilly but quickly warms up tomorrow.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
February 07, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

Today will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper teens. Warmer temperatures come in tomorrow and until Wednesday highs will be in the mid 30s. Thursday will be in the upper 20s with a chance of snow. The week ends with highs back in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies for Friday.

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Snow flurries are hard to forecast
It is not unusual for big, hairy flakes to accumulate a fluffy inch or two.
February 06, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Warmer weather this week
We start the week with more sunshine as well.
February 06, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
StormTRACKER team
Weather
A nice warmup to start the weekend
Temperatures warm up even more this week.
February 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Up and down temperatures this weekend
Next week will bring more consistent mild temperatures.
February 04, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter