A warmup is on the way
The week starts off chilly but quickly warms up tomorrow.
Today will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper teens. Warmer temperatures come in tomorrow and until Wednesday highs will be in the mid 30s. Thursday will be in the upper 20s with a chance of snow. The week ends with highs back in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies for Friday.
It is not unusual for big, hairy flakes to accumulate a fluffy inch or two.
Next week will bring more consistent mild temperatures.