Weather

Additional showers possible this week

A look at your mid-week forecast

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

The cold front which helped to bring some showers and thunderstorms into the region yesterday will slow down as it moves across Iowa. This will allow for another wave of low pressure to ride along it and towards our region. In doing so, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region today, especially during the late afternoon and evening. Otherwise; expect cooler temperatures this afternoon as highs reach into the mid to upper-70s. Additional showers will remain possible for our region on Wednesday before the wave of low pressure pulls the cold front further to the southeast. Mostly clear skies will be likely for Thursday, however another system may try to move into the region by the start of next weekend, possibly bringing additional showers and thunderstorms into the area.

