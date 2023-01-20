After a snowy week, the weekend looks quiet
A light wind with high temperatures in the mid 20s will make for a warm January weekend.
Our average high this time of year is in the low 20s. We'll be exceeding that this weekend by a few degrees, with highs in the mid to upper 20s all weekend long. A few peeks of sunshine look possible, but most of the area will stay under a thick layer of clouds. One perk of the weekend is that the wind will be light, which will make the temperatures feel a tad warmer.
These above average temperatures won't last forever. We are tracking a cooldown next week that will bring temperatures below average into the middle teens for the last full week of January.
According to the National Weather Service, parts of Rochester saw as much as six inches of snow Thursday morning.
