After a snowy week, the weekend looks quiet

Our average high this time of year is in the low 20s. We'll be exceeding that this weekend by a few degrees, with highs in the mid to upper 20s all weekend long. A few peeks of sunshine look possible, but most of the area will stay under a thick layer of clouds. One perk of the weekend is that the wind will be light, which will make the temperatures feel a tad warmer.

These above average temperatures won't last forever. We are tracking a cooldown next week that will bring temperatures below average into the middle teens for the last full week of January.