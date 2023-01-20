STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

After a snowy week, the weekend looks quiet

A light wind with high temperatures in the mid 20s will make for a warm January weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 20, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Our average high this time of year is in the low 20s. We'll be exceeding that this weekend by a few degrees, with highs in the mid to upper 20s all weekend long. A few peeks of sunshine look possible, but most of the area will stay under a thick layer of clouds. One perk of the weekend is that the wind will be light, which will make the temperatures feel a tad warmer.

These above average temperatures won't last forever. We are tracking a cooldown next week that will bring temperatures below average into the middle teens for the last full week of January.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
Snow
Weather
Photos: Hey, it snowed! Jan. 19, 2023
According to the National Weather Service, parts of Rochester saw as much as six inches of snow Thursday morning.
January 19, 2023 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 19, 2023 07:33 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The brutal winter of 1935-36 came during a decade of mild winters
Most of the Dust Bowl era winters in our region were mild and dry, with very little snow and many days well above freezing.
January 19, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Snow continues this morning
Breezy conditions will also remain
January 19, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson