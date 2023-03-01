After rain and snow this morning, better weather to end the week

This morning’s rain and snow mix will gradually come to an end today with a thick cloud deck and temperatures in the 30s. Winds will be gusty today around 25 mph. Clouds hold tight for Thursday and Friday with temperatures right near the freezing point. We’re tracking a few peeks of sunshine for the weekend. Temperatures top off in the mid 30s on Saturday with upper 30s on Sunday. A quiet weekend forecast comes to an end with a chance for rain and snow by Sunday night.