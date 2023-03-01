99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
After rain and snow this morning, better weather to end the week

Quieter weather conditions as we near the weekend

March 01, 2023 12:00 AM

This morning’s rain and snow mix will gradually come to an end today with a thick cloud deck and temperatures in the 30s. Winds will be gusty today around 25 mph. Clouds hold tight for Thursday and Friday with temperatures right near the freezing point. We’re tracking a few peeks of sunshine for the weekend. Temperatures top off in the mid 30s on Saturday with upper 30s on Sunday. A quiet weekend forecast comes to an end with a chance for rain and snow by Sunday night.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
