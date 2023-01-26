STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Alberta clipping set to bring snow, wind, and frigid temperatures to the region

Temperatures will stay steady or even fall today before a quick warm up ahead of a clipper system tonight and into Friday.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 26, 2023 12:00 AM
Snow and wind can be expected late tonight and into the first half of Friday. Winds will pick up tonight out of the south with gusts into the lower 30s. The strong winds last tomorrow and into Friday night as this Alberta clipper quickly passes through the region. Snow amounts will be on the lighter side with less than an inch expected tonight and less than that again tomorrow morning. Winds will switch from south to southwest and then out of the northwest later tomorrow. Gusts will again top off in the lower 30s throughout the day Friday. A blast of frigid temperatures is set to arrive this weekend with the cold lasting all of next week. With the arrival of the bitter cold we'll have another chance of light snow Saturday.

