Southeast Minnesota is under a Winter Storm Warning beginning at midnight Sunday.
Snow moves in overnight, exiting east Sunday evening.
Amounts from 4 to 8" are expected for much of the local area, with a small threat for a wintry mix as the heavier snow exits.
Winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect for late tonight through Sunday.
There will be impacts to travel - dangerous at times - so plan ahead.
If travel is flexible, consider consolidating to today, avoiding the snow covered roads Sunday. Pay close attention to the latest forecast as there could still be changes to amounts and location.
Timing
Snow moves in overnight, advancing quickly eastward across the area.
A few inches of accumulation are likely before daybreak east of the Mississippi River.
Road conditions will quickly deteriorate after the snow starts - going from slippery to hazardous to potentially dangerous within 1 to 2 hours.
Next week
After a snowy end to the weekend, the new work week will kick off on a quieter note.
Temperatures will mostly hover around the February normals. Some snow chances return by mid week.