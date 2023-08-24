Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Another day in the 90s, slowly cooling off into the weekend

Temperatures will slide into the 70s by the weekend, 80s next week

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

The heat continues. A bit cooler today but still toasty with highs near 90 degrees. Heat index values will range from 95 to 100 once again. The Heat Advisory continues through today. A light wind won't help much in the cooling department, out of the northwest around 5 to 15 mph. We lose a few degrees for tomorrow. Temperatures will end up in the upper 80s under a partly sunny sky with a light wind. Tons of sun for the weekend with comfortable temperatures and less humidity than we have felt over the past several days. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a high temperature in the upper 70s, which is close to average for this time of year. Sunshine and dry weather continue into next week with temperatures in the low 80s to kick start a new work week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
