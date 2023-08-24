Another day in the 90s, slowly cooling off into the weekend

The heat continues. A bit cooler today but still toasty with highs near 90 degrees. Heat index values will range from 95 to 100 once again. The Heat Advisory continues through today. A light wind won't help much in the cooling department, out of the northwest around 5 to 15 mph. We lose a few degrees for tomorrow. Temperatures will end up in the upper 80s under a partly sunny sky with a light wind. Tons of sun for the weekend with comfortable temperatures and less humidity than we have felt over the past several days. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a high temperature in the upper 70s, which is close to average for this time of year. Sunshine and dry weather continue into next week with temperatures in the low 80s to kick start a new work week.