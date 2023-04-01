Another late winter system forecast for next week

Clouds will slowly start to roll out of the area throughout the first half of today. Winds will be brisk out of the north with gusts into the 30s for a while, but will slowly be backing off later in the day. Expect sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 30s later. Tomorrow will be breezy, but much warmer. I'm seeing our high temperatures peak in the mid-50s Sunday afternoon with a strong breeze out of the south. Monday will start the work week on a quiet note with highs near 50° under a partly sunny sky. Our next weather producer brings rain on Tuesday and into Tuesday night with a chance of cold air to wrap into this system on Wednesday leading to more snow in the forecast. After this system moves east of us on Thursday we'll slowly start to see a warming trend again. Highs over Easter weekend look to warm into the 50s.