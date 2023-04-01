99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Saturday, April 1

Weather

Another late winter system forecast for next week

The snow is done this morning, but we are tracking yet another spring system to bring rain and a chance of snow again Tuesday into Wednesday.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Clouds will slowly start to roll out of the area throughout the first half of today. Winds will be brisk out of the north with gusts into the 30s for a while, but will slowly be backing off later in the day. Expect sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 30s later. Tomorrow will be breezy, but much warmer. I'm seeing our high temperatures peak in the mid-50s Sunday afternoon with a strong breeze out of the south. Monday will start the work week on a quiet note with highs near 50° under a partly sunny sky. Our next weather producer brings rain on Tuesday and into Tuesday night with a chance of cold air to wrap into this system on Wednesday leading to more snow in the forecast. After this system moves east of us on Thursday we'll slowly start to see a warming trend again. Highs over Easter weekend look to warm into the 50s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
