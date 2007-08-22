Post-Bulletin staff and news services

Another one to two inches of rain could fall on already flooded areas of southeastern Minnesota on Wednesday and Thursday.

And yet another storm system developing in the Dakotas could bring even more rain to the area early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

For this week through Thursday, the NWS is forecasting a 50 percent chance of rain in the hill country, some of it heavy. However, the risk of intense downpours like those over the weekend decreased Monday as a stationary front in northern Iowa began moving eastward.

"But it looks like another system may be developing early next week in the Dakotas and moving this way," said an NWS spokeswoman. "It’s too early to be certain, but that could drop more rain across southern Minnesota."

ADVERTISEMENT

While the forecast called for more heavy rain possible the next few days in southeastern Minnesota, the long-range forecast for the entire state is predicting higher temperatures and drier-than-normal conditions.

In Olmsted County, the chances of rain are 40 percent on Tuesday, increasing to 60 percent in the evening. The chances of rain Wednesday are 30 percent during the day and 50 percent in the evening, and the chance of rain Thursday is 50 percent.