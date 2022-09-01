Another pleasant day ahead before changes heading into the holiday weekend
Expect plenty of sunshine today, but a cold front on Friday will draw in cooler temperatures for the weekend.
We are part of The Trust Project.
We'll warm into the mid-80s today as well as Friday, but a cold front does bring a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms to our area in the afternoon and evening tomorrow. Today will be sunny and very mild with light winds. A south breeze will blow before a the cold front arrives Friday which eventually will switch our winds to the north and then northeast Friday night into Saturday. This weekend will be mild, but not as warm. Highs both Saturday and Sunday peak in the mid 70s with a little warmer temps expected for Labor Day.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks for fall in the pattern.
There are two physical reasons it is best to launch rockets from Florida's Atlantic coast.
Our weather will stay mild midweek before a cold front slides through the area Friday.