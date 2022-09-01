Another pleasant day ahead before changes heading into the holiday weekend

We'll warm into the mid-80s today as well as Friday, but a cold front does bring a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms to our area in the afternoon and evening tomorrow. Today will be sunny and very mild with light winds. A south breeze will blow before a the cold front arrives Friday which eventually will switch our winds to the north and then northeast Friday night into Saturday. This weekend will be mild, but not as warm. Highs both Saturday and Sunday peak in the mid 70s with a little warmer temps expected for Labor Day.