Another pleasant day ahead before changes heading into the holiday weekend

Expect plenty of sunshine today, but a cold front on Friday will draw in cooler temperatures for the weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 01, 2022 12:00 AM
We'll warm into the mid-80s today as well as Friday, but a cold front does bring a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms to our area in the afternoon and evening tomorrow. Today will be sunny and very mild with light winds. A south breeze will blow before a the cold front arrives Friday which eventually will switch our winds to the north and then northeast Friday night into Saturday. This weekend will be mild, but not as warm. Highs both Saturday and Sunday peak in the mid 70s with a little warmer temps expected for Labor Day.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
