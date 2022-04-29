Another rainy weekend for the area
Temperatures stay in the 50s.
Today brings cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s for the area. Rain begins to move in tonight for the weekend and highs stay in the mid 50s. Going into the new week, mostly cloudy skies stick around. Temperatures will continue to stay below average in the 50s next week as well.
