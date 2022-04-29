SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Another rainy weekend for the area

Temperatures stay in the 50s.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
April 29, 2022 12:00 AM
Today brings cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s for the area. Rain begins to move in tonight for the weekend and highs stay in the mid 50s. Going into the new week, mostly cloudy skies stick around. Temperatures will continue to stay below average in the 50s next week as well.

