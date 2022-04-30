SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Weather

Rainy conditions for the weekend

Conditions dry out when we get into the work week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
April 30, 2022 12:00 AM
This weekend brings more rain and breezy conditions. Today will have temperatures in the upper 50s, before dropping to the upper 40s for Sunday. This week will dry out but the mostly cloudy skies will stick around. The middle of the week warms up back to the upper 50s.

