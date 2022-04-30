Rainy conditions for the weekend
Conditions dry out when we get into the work week.
This weekend brings more rain and breezy conditions. Today will have temperatures in the upper 50s, before dropping to the upper 40s for Sunday. This week will dry out but the mostly cloudy skies will stick around. The middle of the week warms up back to the upper 50s.
The past few years have brought frequent swings from wet to dry and dry to wet.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the May weather pattern.