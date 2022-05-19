SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Temperatures take a drop into the weekend.

Rain chances are possible for the rest of the week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
May 19, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly sunny with scattered t-storm chances in the afternoon. More storms overnight will carry into Friday as well. Temperatures start taking a drop, from upper 70s today to mid 50s by Saturday with more rain showers. Sunday dries up but temperatures still only stay in the upper 50s. We warm up slightly next week into the low 60s.

