Temperatures take a drop into the weekend.
Rain chances are possible for the rest of the week.
Today will be mostly sunny with scattered t-storm chances in the afternoon. More storms overnight will carry into Friday as well. Temperatures start taking a drop, from upper 70s today to mid 50s by Saturday with more rain showers. Sunday dries up but temperatures still only stay in the upper 50s. We warm up slightly next week into the low 60s.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the general weather patterns.
Most raindrops have a diameter between half a millimeter and four millimeters.
Dust devils were plentiful at this time last year.