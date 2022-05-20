Colder temperatures this weekend
Highs drop down into the 50s.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Today will be cooler than yesterday only in the mid 60s, and bring mostly cloudy skies. Saturday sees another drop in temperatures with highs in the mid 50s with shower chances. Sunday brings the sunshine back but highs stay relatively the same. We warm up back to the low 60s to start off next week.
One factor in making our air humid is the establishment of crops.
Rain chances are possible for the rest of the week.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the general weather patterns.