Colder temperatures this weekend

Highs drop down into the 50s.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
May 20, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be cooler than yesterday only in the mid 60s, and bring mostly cloudy skies. Saturday sees another drop in temperatures with highs in the mid 50s with shower chances. Sunday brings the sunshine back but highs stay relatively the same. We warm up back to the low 60s to start off next week.

