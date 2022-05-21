Cold for this weekend
Temperatures will warm up later this upcoming week.
This weekend brings well below average temperatures in the mid 50s. Conditions remain cloudy but dry today, with more sunshine for tomorrow. The week starts off warmer in the low 60s then rain chances come in on Tuesday. Towards the end of the week we get back into the 70s.
A warmup is coming in June, but conflicting forces make it impossible to predict whether the summer will be hot and dry or hot and wet.
One factor in making our air humid is the establishment of crops.
Rain chances are possible for the rest of the week.