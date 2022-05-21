SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
Cold for this weekend

Temperatures will warm up later this upcoming week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
May 21, 2022 12:00 AM
This weekend brings well below average temperatures in the mid 50s. Conditions remain cloudy but dry today, with more sunshine for tomorrow. The week starts off warmer in the low 60s then rain chances come in on Tuesday. Towards the end of the week we get back into the 70s.

