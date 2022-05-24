Warmer weather at the end of the week
Mid week rain chances will be followed by sunshine again.
Today will be mostly cloudy with chances of showers later in the day. Tomorrow brings even cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 50s and more rain chances. Temperatures increase for the end of the week, getting into the mid 70s on Friday. The weekend continues to bring highs in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies.
An old folk name for this type of cloud formation is "mare's tails."
A warmup is coming in June, but conflicting forces make it impossible to predict whether the summer will be hot and dry or hot and wet.