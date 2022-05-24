SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Weather
News reporting
Warmer weather at the end of the week

Mid week rain chances will be followed by sunshine again.

By Robert Poynter
May 24, 2022
Today will be mostly cloudy with chances of showers later in the day. Tomorrow brings even cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 50s and more rain chances. Temperatures increase for the end of the week, getting into the mid 70s on Friday. The weekend continues to bring highs in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

