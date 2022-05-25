SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 25
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A cool and rainy day before a warm up

Temperatures return to the 70s for the weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
May 25, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Today will be a rainy day with highs in the mid 50s. We warm up slightly tomorrow into the low 60s with some lingering rain showers. Friday is much better with highs in the low 70s and sunny skies. The weekend keeps getting warmer with slight chances of T-Storms. By Memorial Day, highs reach the low 80s.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
What to read next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Warmer weather at the end of the week
Mid week rain chances will be followed by sunshine again.
May 24, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Cirrus clouds are high and feathery
An old folk name for this type of cloud formation is "mare's tails."
May 23, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
A quiet end to the weekend
A few rounds of rain showers possible this coming week
May 22, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Cold for this weekend
Temperatures will warm up later this upcoming week.
May 21, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter