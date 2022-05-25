A cool and rainy day before a warm up
Temperatures return to the 70s for the weekend.
Today will be a rainy day with highs in the mid 50s. We warm up slightly tomorrow into the low 60s with some lingering rain showers. Friday is much better with highs in the low 70s and sunny skies. The weekend keeps getting warmer with slight chances of T-Storms. By Memorial Day, highs reach the low 80s.
Mid week rain chances will be followed by sunshine again.
An old folk name for this type of cloud formation is "mare's tails."