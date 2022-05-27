Warm weather is on the way
The weekend brings rain chances as well.
The warmer weather returns today with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. This weekend keeps getting warmer but brings shower chances as well. By Sunday we have highs in the low to mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Memorial Day will be hot with highs in the upper 80s with sunshine and breezy conditions.
