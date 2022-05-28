SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Weather
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A warm Memorial Day weekend

Shower and Storm chances stick around for a couple days.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
May 28, 2022
Today will be mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tomorrow and Memorial Day bring really warm highs in the mid to upper 80s with T-Storm chances. Tuesday brings a more likely chance of afternoon storms and highs still warm in the low 80s.

