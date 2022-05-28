A warm Memorial Day weekend
Shower and Storm chances stick around for a couple days.
Today will be mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tomorrow and Memorial Day bring really warm highs in the mid to upper 80s with T-Storm chances. Tuesday brings a more likely chance of afternoon storms and highs still warm in the low 80s.
Temperatures were in the 90s and 100s across the whole region.
Cold core funnels are condensation funnels that form in and around weak convective showers.