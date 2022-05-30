Quiet weather returns later this week
Storm chances appear once again today.
This afternoon and evening brings more storm chances into the area with warm highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday still holds on to slight thundershower chances with highs in the mid 70s. Wednesday starts a period of quiet but cooler weather with highs in the upper 60s and sunshine. The sunshine sticks around to the end of the week.
Much of the damage from a thunderstorm wind is a direct result of turbulence.
The largest measured hailstone fell in South Dakota in 2010.