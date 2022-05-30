SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Quiet weather returns later this week

Storm chances appear once again today.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
May 30, 2022 12:00 AM
This afternoon and evening brings more storm chances into the area with warm highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday still holds on to slight thundershower chances with highs in the mid 70s. Wednesday starts a period of quiet but cooler weather with highs in the upper 60s and sunshine. The sunshine sticks around to the end of the week.

