SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 2
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sunshine for the rest of the week

Rain returns this weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
June 02, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Today and Friday keep the sunshine around with nice temperatures in the low 70s. Saturday the rain chances return with highs in the mid 60s. The rain chances and overcast skies stick around into Monday of next week. Temperatures stay consistent in the upper 60s and low 70s going into the new week.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
What to read next
Cool June weather
Weather
Cool weather pattern continues for June
StormTracker Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg looks at the general weather pattern
June 01, 2022 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Apple orchard sunset.JPG
Weather
Weather gallery for June 1, 2022
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
June 01, 2022 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Wind chill is not why warm summer wind feels cool
When it's warm, there is no wind chill because your body is not working to stay warm.
June 01, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Sunny to finish out this work week
Expect a quiet and cool day ahead as highs only make it into the mid and upper 60s.
June 01, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg