Sunshine for the rest of the week
Rain returns this weekend.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Today and Friday keep the sunshine around with nice temperatures in the low 70s. Saturday the rain chances return with highs in the mid 60s. The rain chances and overcast skies stick around into Monday of next week. Temperatures stay consistent in the upper 60s and low 70s going into the new week.
StormTracker Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg looks at the general weather pattern
When it's warm, there is no wind chill because your body is not working to stay warm.
Expect a quiet and cool day ahead as highs only make it into the mid and upper 60s.