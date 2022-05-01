Rain continues into the new week
The sunshine will eventually make a return.
Rain showers continue this morning before cloudy skies for the afternoon. Monday starts off dry with highs in the low 50s. Rain comes back in Monday night and Tuesday, finally ending Tuesday night. The sunshine returns for Wednesday and highs increase to the upper 50s.
The past few years have brought frequent swings from wet to dry and dry to wet.