Rain continues into the new week

The sunshine will eventually make a return.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
May 01, 2022 12:00 AM
Rain showers continue this morning before cloudy skies for the afternoon. Monday starts off dry with highs in the low 50s. Rain comes back in Monday night and Tuesday, finally ending Tuesday night. The sunshine returns for Wednesday and highs increase to the upper 50s.

