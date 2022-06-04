SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Showers return for this weekend

Temperatures stay below average for a couple of days.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
June 04, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will have consistent showers throughout the day with highs in the low 60s. We warm up to the low 70s tomorrow with clouds and lingering shower chances. This next week keeps the below average temperatures in the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

