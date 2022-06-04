Showers return for this weekend
Temperatures stay below average for a couple of days.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Today will have consistent showers throughout the day with highs in the low 60s. We warm up to the low 70s tomorrow with clouds and lingering shower chances. This next week keeps the below average temperatures in the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies.
Highs will stay in the 60s with a chance of showers both Saturday & Sunday.
StormTracker Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg looks at the general weather pattern