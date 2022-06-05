Rain chances continue into the week
Cool temperatures stick around.
Today will be mostly cloudy with more shower chances. These shower chances continue into Monday with highs staying in the upper 60s. Tuesday sees a break from the rain with highs getting up into the low 70s. Wednesday brings back the rain and upper 60s once again for the region.
Highs will stay in the 60s with a chance of showers both Saturday & Sunday.