Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rain chances continue into the week

Cool temperatures stick around.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
June 05, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly cloudy with more shower chances. These shower chances continue into Monday with highs staying in the upper 60s. Tuesday sees a break from the rain with highs getting up into the low 70s. Wednesday brings back the rain and upper 60s once again for the region.

Related Topics: WEATHER
