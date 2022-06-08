SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

End of week shower chances

The weekend clears up with sunshine.

By Robert Poynter
June 08, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will bring more rain shower chances as highs stay in the low 70s. Thursday takes a break from rain chances with mostly sunny skies, before clouds return for Friday. The weekend brings sunshine and mid 70s for the region. Temperatures warm up to the 80s for next week.

