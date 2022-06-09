Highs in the 70s stick around
Temperatures warm up to the 80s next week.
The sunshine continues today with highs staying steady in the mid 70s. Friday and the weekend bring slight storm chances with temperatures once again staying in the mid 70s. Next week is when temperatures start to heat up getting into the 80s. By Tuesday highs get into the upper 80s with sunny skies.
StormTracker Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg looks at the general weather pattern
Two system will pass through the region, allowing for rain showers in our region