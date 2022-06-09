SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
Highs in the 70s stick around

Temperatures warm up to the 80s next week.

By Robert Poynter
June 09, 2022 12:00 AM
The sunshine continues today with highs staying steady in the mid 70s. Friday and the weekend bring slight storm chances with temperatures once again staying in the mid 70s. Next week is when temperatures start to heat up getting into the 80s. By Tuesday highs get into the upper 80s with sunny skies.

