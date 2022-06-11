A rainy start to the weekend
Temperatures get hot next week.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Today will be a rainy day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday brings a smaller chance of rain but the clouds stick around. This next week temperatures start to get hot. By Tuesday we are in the low 90s for the region with sunshine. After that the temperatures cool off to the low 80s for the rest of the week.
The ultraviolet wavelengths, which cause sunburn, do not warm the skin.
Although the weekend doesn't appear to be a washout, a few chances of precipitation appear to be on the way.
These two different sounds are really just different parts of the same thing.