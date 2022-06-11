SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
A rainy start to the weekend

Temperatures get hot next week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
June 11, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be a rainy day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday brings a smaller chance of rain but the clouds stick around. This next week temperatures start to get hot. By Tuesday we are in the low 90s for the region with sunshine. After that the temperatures cool off to the low 80s for the rest of the week.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
