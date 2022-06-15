The sunshine returns to end the week.
The heat will make a return next week.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Today will bring shower and storm chances with a chance of stronger storms especially to the east. After the storm chances, sunshine sets up for the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s. The weekend starts to see temperatures really pick up, into the mid 90s by Sunday. The hot weather sticks around for the start of next week.
The heat index is expected to top 105 in some areas, according to city and county notice.
The answer depends on how the statistics are put together.
However, this air would not feel warm to us because it is so thin as to be almost a vacuum.