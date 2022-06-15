SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
The sunshine returns to end the week.

The heat will make a return next week.

By Robert Poynter
June 15, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will bring shower and storm chances with a chance of stronger storms especially to the east. After the storm chances, sunshine sets up for the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s. The weekend starts to see temperatures really pick up, into the mid 90s by Sunday. The hot weather sticks around for the start of next week.

