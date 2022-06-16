SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sunshine and warm temperatures on the way

Highs could reach triple digits by Monday.

StormTRACKER team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
June 16, 2022 12:00 AM
We end this week with quiet sunny weather with highs in the low 80s. Saturday brings similar weather but Sunday starts really bringing the heat. Highs will be in the low 90s for Sunday, increasing to the upper 90s by Monday. It will be sunny with this hot weather and that heat continues into Tuesday.

