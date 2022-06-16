Sunshine and warm temperatures on the way
Highs could reach triple digits by Monday.
We end this week with quiet sunny weather with highs in the low 80s. Saturday brings similar weather but Sunday starts really bringing the heat. Highs will be in the low 90s for Sunday, increasing to the upper 90s by Monday. It will be sunny with this hot weather and that heat continues into Tuesday.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the summer weather patterns
The heat index is expected to top 105 in some areas, according to city and county notice.