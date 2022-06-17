SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
Sunny and hot for the weekend

Temperatures get into the 90s for Father's Day.

StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
June 17, 2022 12:00 AM
Today continues the sunshine to end the week. This weekend also brings sunshine, but with much warmer temperatures. On Father's Day highs will reach the low 90s and increase into the mid 90s by Monday. The heat eventually backs off into the mid 80s by Wednesday.

