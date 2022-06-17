Sunny and hot for the weekend
Temperatures get into the 90s for Father's Day.
Today continues the sunshine to end the week. This weekend also brings sunshine, but with much warmer temperatures. On Father's Day highs will reach the low 90s and increase into the mid 90s by Monday. The heat eventually backs off into the mid 80s by Wednesday.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the summer weather patterns