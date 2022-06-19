SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Hot weather continues into the week

The sunshine sticks around.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
June 19, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be another sunny day with highs getting into the low 90s. We warm up even more tomorrow with highs getting into the mid 90s. It won't be until Wednesday things cool off to the mid 80s and clouds come back over the region. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s for the rest of the week.

Related Topics: WEATHER
