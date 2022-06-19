Hot weather continues into the week
The sunshine sticks around.
Today will be another sunny day with highs getting into the low 90s. We warm up even more tomorrow with highs getting into the mid 90s. It won't be until Wednesday things cool off to the mid 80s and clouds come back over the region. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s for the rest of the week.
Expect a very mild and sunny day to start of the weekend.
