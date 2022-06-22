SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rain chances going into the weekend

Friday ends the streak of sunny days.

StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
June 22, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will continue the sunshine with highs the mid 80s. The weather changes on Friday with clouds returning to the region with shower chances. Thundershower chances stick around for Saturday with highs in the low 80s. We cool down even more to the mid 70s on Sunday, but the sunshine makes a return to the region.

