Rain chances going into the weekend
Friday ends the streak of sunny days.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Today will continue the sunshine with highs the mid 80s. The weather changes on Friday with clouds returning to the region with shower chances. Thundershower chances stick around for Saturday with highs in the low 80s. We cool down even more to the mid 70s on Sunday, but the sunshine makes a return to the region.
A sunburn is just as likely in temperatures below zero as in temperatures near 100 degrees.
Highs will hit the lower 90s this afternoon, but will feel even hotter.
Exclusive
Motorists across Minnesota are facing the first heat wave of the summer this week. Here are tips from Rochester area auto repair experts on how to get ahead of problems.