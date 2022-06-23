SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Weather
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The heat makes a return today

Cooler temperatures for the end of the weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
June 23, 2022 12:00 AM
The heat and humidity make a return today with highs getting into the low 90s for the region. Friday brings chances of showers and storms that carry into the night as well. Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies, but they will clear out in time for Sunday. Temperatures will take a drop this weekend, getting into the mid 70s for highs before the new weeks starts.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
