Rain chances to start off the weekend
Temperatures will be dropping back to the 70s.
The week ends today with highs in the upper 80s with more sunshine. Going into tonight we will have chances of thundershowers, becoming showers for Saturday. Temperatures start dropping getting into the mid 70s for Sunday, although the sunshine does make a return. Next week keeps the sunshine going and highs return to the 80s Tuesday.
