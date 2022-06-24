SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rain chances to start off the weekend

Temperatures will be dropping back to the 70s.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
June 24, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The week ends today with highs in the upper 80s with more sunshine. Going into tonight we will have chances of thundershowers, becoming showers for Saturday. Temperatures start dropping getting into the mid 70s for Sunday, although the sunshine does make a return. Next week keeps the sunshine going and highs return to the 80s Tuesday.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
What to read next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
The heat makes a return today
Cooler temperatures for the end of the weekend.
June 23, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Weather Graphics.JPG
Weather
The weather pattern at the start of high summer
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John wheeler looks at the summer's progress
June 22, 2022 09:12 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Bent by wind.JPG
Weather
Weather gallery for June 22, 2022
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
June 22, 2022 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Rain chances going into the weekend
Friday ends the streak of sunny days.
June 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter