Warmer weather later this week

More clouds to end the weekend will be followed by sunshine.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
June 26, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will start off sunny but have more clouds later in the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. This week starts off with the sunshine back overhead with highs climbing up to the upper 70s. By the middle of the week we get in the mid 80s with the sunshine sticking around.

