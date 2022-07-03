Rain chances to start the week
Keep those fireworks covered from the rain.
Today will be mostly sunny wiht highs in the mid 80s. Rain starts to move in overnight and Independence Day will bring rain showers throughout the day. Rain sticks around for the first half of the week with highs staying in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy skies stick around for the rest of next week.
NOAA will use this computer upgrade to launch new model applications starting this fall.
Our first shot at precipitation over the next few days arrives this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected for southern Minnesota.
Hail forms in the updraft region of a strong thunderstorm.
We top off in the lower 80s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.