Rain chances to start the week

Keep those fireworks covered from the rain.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
July 03, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly sunny wiht highs in the mid 80s. Rain starts to move in overnight and Independence Day will bring rain showers throughout the day. Rain sticks around for the first half of the week with highs staying in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy skies stick around for the rest of next week.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
