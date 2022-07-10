SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sunshine to start the week

Temperatures stay pleasant in the 80s.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
July 10, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs int he mid 80s. Chances of showers and storms tonight lead into Monday as well with mostly cloudy skies. The middle of next week brings sunshine and more highs in the low to mid 80s. By Friday we warm up to the upper 80s with more sunshine.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Tornadoes are not all the same
The most common tornadoes produce wind speeds ranging between 80 and 120 mph.
July 09, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
A brief break from the humidity today
Today is shaping up to be a very pleasant one with light winds, plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and decent afternoon temperatures.
July 09, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Most area lakes and hills have little impact on thunderstorms
A huge body of water like Lake of the Woods can have a diminishing effect on a storm, but it depends on the storm.
July 08, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Chance of thunderstorms to finish this work week
Highs will make it into the upper 70s this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms.
July 08, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg