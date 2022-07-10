Sunshine to start the week
Temperatures stay pleasant in the 80s.
Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs int he mid 80s. Chances of showers and storms tonight lead into Monday as well with mostly cloudy skies. The middle of next week brings sunshine and more highs in the low to mid 80s. By Friday we warm up to the upper 80s with more sunshine.
The most common tornadoes produce wind speeds ranging between 80 and 120 mph.
Today is shaping up to be a very pleasant one with light winds, plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and decent afternoon temperatures.
A huge body of water like Lake of the Woods can have a diminishing effect on a storm, but it depends on the storm.
Highs will make it into the upper 70s this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms.