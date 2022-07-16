Quiet weather this weekend
Temperatures will soon make a return to the 90s.
This weekend will start with mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 80s. The sunshine makes a better appearance tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures keep climbing up to the low 90s by Tuesday. The rest of the week will have sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
The first half of the day will feature our chance at any precipitation and rumbles.
Today is shaping up to be another pleasant summer day across the region.
The strongest winds are mostly found in and near the eye wall.