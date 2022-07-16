SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Quiet weather this weekend

Temperatures will soon make a return to the 90s.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
July 16, 2022 12:00 AM
This weekend will start with mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 80s. The sunshine makes a better appearance tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures keep climbing up to the low 90s by Tuesday. The rest of the week will have sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
