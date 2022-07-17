The 90s make a return
The heat and humidity will be the theme to start off the week.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. The start of the week brings hot weather with humid conditions. Highs will be in the low 90s for Monday and Tuesday with chances of storms on the latter day. The middle of the week will bring temperatures back to the mid 80s with more mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures at this part of the atmosphere are not only below freezing, but usually well below zero.
The first half of the day will feature our chance at any precipitation and rumbles.
Today is shaping up to be another pleasant summer day across the region.