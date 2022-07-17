SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The 90s make a return

The heat and humidity will be the theme to start off the week.

StormTRACKER team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
July 17, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. The start of the week brings hot weather with humid conditions. Highs will be in the low 90s for Monday and Tuesday with chances of storms on the latter day. The middle of the week will bring temperatures back to the mid 80s with more mostly sunny skies.

