Storm chances to start the weekend

Temperatues stay warm in the upper 80s to end the week.

July 21, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be another sunny day, but with much less of a breeze for the afternoon and highs in the upper 80s. Friday continues to be sunny but with scattered storm chances moving in in the evening. The storm chances continue into Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday is slightly cooler with highs in the low 80s and slight shower chances.

