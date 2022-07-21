Storm chances to start the weekend
Temperatues stay warm in the upper 80s to end the week.
Today will be another sunny day, but with much less of a breeze for the afternoon and highs in the upper 80s. Friday continues to be sunny but with scattered storm chances moving in in the evening. The storm chances continue into Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday is slightly cooler with highs in the low 80s and slight shower chances.
StormTracker Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg looks at the general weather pattern in July
A northwest wind will continue to blow throughout the day with gusts into the 30s possible.