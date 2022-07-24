SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
A much quieter second half of the weekend

Sunshine sticks around to start the week.

By Robert Poynter
July 24, 2022 12:00 AM
After yesterdays storms, today is much quieter with sunny skies. Temperatures are a little cooler after the cold front yesterday with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon. Sunshine continues into Monday then rain showers move in overnight into Tuesday. Highs stay steady in the upper 70s and low 80s during the week.

