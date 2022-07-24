A much quieter second half of the weekend
Sunshine sticks around to start the week.
After yesterdays storms, today is much quieter with sunny skies. Temperatures are a little cooler after the cold front yesterday with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon. Sunshine continues into Monday then rain showers move in overnight into Tuesday. Highs stay steady in the upper 70s and low 80s during the week.
High winds and heavy rain hit parts of Rochester and Olmsted County on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis., expects the threat of Saturday evening's storms to be heavy rain, lightning, wind gusts and possible flooding.
When tropical storms become better organized, the system intensifies.
Showers and thunderstorms look to strengthen as they track east and southeast across Minnesota today bringing a threat of strong thunderstorms to our area.