Warm weather for this week

Scattered T-Storms will be possible as well.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
May 08, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be cooler, with showers and highs in the low 60s. We warm up nicely on Monday with highs in the low 80s and chances of T-Storms. Tuesday drops slightly to the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. The rest of the week brings more temperatures in the 70s and 80s with scattered T-Storm chances.

Related Topics: WEATHER
