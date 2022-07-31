Hot weather is on the way
Temperatures could reach the mid 90s.
The end of the weekend brings sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s today. Rain chances move in this evening into the overnight hours before more sunshine for Monday. Temperatures really kick up Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s and a south west breeze. Temperatures stay warm in the upper 80s and low 90s the rest of the week.
The last month of summer will likely be a lot like the rest of the summer has been.
Highs will warm into the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine.
This is doe to the curvature of the Earth.
Their technical name is Stratus Fractus