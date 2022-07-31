SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
Hot weather is on the way

Temperatures could reach the mid 90s.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
July 31, 2022 12:00 AM
The end of the weekend brings sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s today. Rain chances move in this evening into the overnight hours before more sunshine for Monday. Temperatures really kick up Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s and a south west breeze. Temperatures stay warm in the upper 80s and low 90s the rest of the week.

